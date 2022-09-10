Sunshine, Above Average Temperatures to Start the Weekend

The average high temperature for early September should be in the upper 70s. The forecast high for today will average around 10 degrees warmer than normal.

High temps today will be above normal. The average high for early September should be in the 70s. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/SWP4Kp3e2U — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 10, 2022

By Sunday, clouds will increase across the state and a few showers are possible by late day or evening. With the added clouds, temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs closer to 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely linger into the start of next week. For more details on the forecast, check out for the First Alert weather blog.