High pressure will provide a quiet start to the weekend.

High temperatures for this time of the year should be around 50 degrees. Today's high temperatures will remain in the 40s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After a sunny start to today, clouds will increase by Sunday. By later Sunday into Monday, a round of rain will move into the state.

We're not expecting anything heavy, but a couple of periods of rain will last through early Monday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.