After a stormy Saturday, calmer weather returns for Sunday and to start the new week ahead.

We're back to March weather today. Highs in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. #NBCCT https://t.co/gNDopSKYEh pic.twitter.com/1TqZMBPGp7 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 5, 2023

Sunshine is mixing with clouds through the afternoon.

Similar weather will continue into Monday with highs once again into the 40s.

Besides a chance of a few snow showers on Tuesday, we expect a mainly quiet week ahead.

