connecticut weather

Sunshine and nice temps for Juneteenth

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The new work week is starting with sunshine and nice temperatures.

Clouds will be building throughout the day. A few pop up showers are possible, but not likely.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s on Juneteenth.

Tuesday looks similar to Monday with highs near 75.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Wednesday is Summer Solstice and the day looks fair and pleasant.

Warmer temperatures will develop for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

South Windsor 30 mins ago

Police stop vehicle traveling wrong way on Route 5 in South Windsor

Bloomfield 3 hours ago

Fire damages commercial building in Bloomfield

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us