Sunshine and nice temps for Juneteenth

The new work week is starting with sunshine and nice temperatures.

Clouds will be building throughout the day. A few pop up showers are possible, but not likely.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s on Juneteenth.

Tuesday looks similar to Monday with highs near 75.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Wednesday is Summer Solstice and the day looks fair and pleasant.

Warmer temperatures will develop for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.