Sunshine and quiet weather to end the weekend and start the new week

By Darren Sweeney

A quiet stretch of weather settles into the state to end the weekend and is expected to last into the new week.

High pressure will provide several days of sunshine and temperatures that will be above average.

The average high heading into the new week should be around 36 degrees. High temperatures will be closer to 40 degrees for the next several days.

By the middle of the week, high pressure will begin to push milder air into the northeast.

By the end of the week, temperatures will climb into the 50s!

