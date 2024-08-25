Sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue, thunderstorms likely Monday

We have sunny, warm and comfortable weather on tap to end the weekend.

While most towns will remain rain free, there is the chance of a pop-up shower heading into this afternoon/evening. Any shower that passes through will be brief.

High temperatures will be a bit above average for this time of the year. The average high is 82 degrees and we're expecting high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

There is a rising chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday. Some of the storms could be on the strong or even severe side, but we're not expecting widespread severe weather.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.