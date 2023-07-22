Sunshine, lower humidity for the weekend

After weeks of stormy weather and tropical humidity, a pattern change settles in for the weekend with drier air and plenty of sunshine.

The dew point temperature (the measure of the amount of moisture is in the air) has been in the tropical upper 60s to mid 70s for most of the month. Today, dry air from the northwest moves in and brings the dew point temperature back into the more comfortable 50s and low 60s.

We remain storm free for the weekend with plenty of sunshine both days. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s today and middle to upper 80s on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures will begin to build in through next week. By late in the week, high temperatures rise into the 90s with a return of higher humidity. More details on the pattern changes on the weather blog.