The rest of the weekend will feature more clouds and even a couple of showers late day into the evening. A cold front will move through this evening with a spot shower in a couple of towns.

Despite the passage of the front, there is no cool air to follow. The front will bring drier air that will clear out the clouds by Monday. Partly sunny skies return to start the week with mild high temperatures in the low to mid 60's.

The next chance for rain arrives by Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.