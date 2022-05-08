first alert weather

Sunshine Returns, Warming Up This Week

We'll see our first 80 degree day of the year at BDL this week

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The sun started to break through on Mother's Day afternoon after a mostly gray and dreary weekend. Strong winds remain in place tonight and into the day on Monday, as well.

The next few days will be pretty quiet across the state. The work week brings clouds and sunshine mixed - with sunshine dominating the skies - along with increasing temperatures. Rain chances are slim.

By the end of this week, we'll be looking at multiple days with 80 degree potential for the inland zones. It'll be slightly cooler for shoreline communities warming into the 70s.

Inland forecast highs as of Sunday afternoon May 8, 2022
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Widespread rain chances don't return to the forecast until maybe late this week, but we'll definitely have to watch next weekend. Sunday into Monday in particular might be our next best shot for statewide rain. Unfortunately, if that pattern holds, that'll coincide with the total lunar eclipse.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastConnecticutforecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us