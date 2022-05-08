Sunshine Returns, Warming Up This Week

The sun started to break through on Mother's Day afternoon after a mostly gray and dreary weekend. Strong winds remain in place tonight and into the day on Monday, as well.

The next few days will be pretty quiet across the state. The work week brings clouds and sunshine mixed - with sunshine dominating the skies - along with increasing temperatures. Rain chances are slim.

By the end of this week, we'll be looking at multiple days with 80 degree potential for the inland zones. It'll be slightly cooler for shoreline communities warming into the 70s.

Widespread rain chances don't return to the forecast until maybe late this week, but we'll definitely have to watch next weekend. Sunday into Monday in particular might be our next best shot for statewide rain. Unfortunately, if that pattern holds, that'll coincide with the total lunar eclipse.

I've had this marked on my calendar for months and now it looks like we could have issues seeing the #LunarEclipse next weekend. It's still a week out so I'm hoping this doesn't hold#nbcct #eclipse #fullmoon pic.twitter.com/GLhdbP9xGV — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) May 8, 2022

