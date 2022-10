After a chilly, frosty start to the day today, temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 60s for most of the state.

Thanks Jeff! RT https://t.co/6092ZvcDtp — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 9, 2022

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be in the upper 60s. We're expecting mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50s in the hills, low 60s elsewhere.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The weather remains quiet over the next several days with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The next chance for rain arrives at the end of next week.

You can get the full forecast here.