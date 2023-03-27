Sunshine Today Turns to Rain This Evening

We're starting the new workweek off with sunshine during the day that turns into rain in the evening on Monday.

The day starts off with sunshine. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 50s.

Clouds will move in and turn into rain in the evening. The rain continues during the overnight hours.

Some wet snow could mix in to the rain in parts of Connecticut overnight, but it likely will not accumulate.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Highs will be near 50.

Wednesday will be bright and sunny with highs near 53.

Thursday will be dry with highs near 47.

A chance of rain returns for Friday.

