Thursday starts chilly and with a Supermoon

Thursday is starting out chilly with temperatures in the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state.

We also have the full Supermoon overhead and the peak time to see it will be at 7:26 a.m.

It will be a sunny day with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

The sunshine will stick around through the weekend with warmer temps on the way.

High temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid-70s between Saturday and Sunday and they will stay warm to start next week with highs flirting with 80 degrees.