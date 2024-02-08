Taste of Spring and sunny skies on Thursday

Thursday will be sunny and mild and give us a taste of Spring.

NBC Connecticut

Then tonight will be fair with low temperatures near 32 degrees.

Friday will be nice with high temperatures in the lower 50s and it will be even milder on Saturday, with temperatures near 55 to 60 degrees!

Scattered showers will move in on Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be fair.

A storm of some sort is expected Monday night into Tuesday.

