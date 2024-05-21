Taste of summer with highs in the 80s

We're getting a taste of summer on Tuesday with very warm temperatures and some sun.

Highs will be in the 80s inland with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s near the water and middle 60s on the water.

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and highs could top 90 degrees.

Thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs will be near 85.

