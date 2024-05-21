StormTracker

Taste of summer with highs in the 80s

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're getting a taste of summer on Tuesday with very warm temperatures and some sun.

Highs will be in the 80s inland with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s near the water and middle 60s on the water.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and highs could top 90 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs will be near 85.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Enfield 52 mins ago

Enfield teachers concerned over town budget vote

Wethersfield 2 hours ago

Fireworks spark fire at Wethersfield home

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us