Temperatures and humidity will increase in the days ahead before a possible heat wave this weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Cooler highs in the 70s are expected along the shoreline.

The temperatures and humidity will increase by tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. By Friday, highs are near 90.

A heat wave is possible this weekend with highs near 90 away from Long Island Sound on Saturday and Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.