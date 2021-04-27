Temperatures Are Climbing This Week!

Tuesday won't be anywhere near as windy and temperatures will climb a few degrees warmer!

After starting the day off in the 30s and 40s, temperatures climb into the upper 60s away from the shoreline and upper 50s and low 60s closer to the water.

The mercury will continue to climb Wednesday and temperatures will approach 80 degrees in a few spots, while much of the state will stay in the 60s and 70s.

The warmer weather does come with rain. A few scattered showers and downpours are possible Wednesday evening with more widespread rain moving in for Thursday.