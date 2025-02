After a rainy end to January, February begins with cooler conditions.

Temperatures will gradually fall into the 20s this afternoon, with wind chills in the 10s.

By Sunday morning, temperatures could feel closer to 0 degrees.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Groundhog Day is expected to be mostly cloudy ahead of our next chance for snow.

Small snow accumulations are possible through Sunday night.