first alert forecast

Temperatures Head Into the 70s for Rest of the Week

We're about to enter a stretch of dry weather with temperatures in the 70s as we head into Memorial Day Weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs from 65 to 70 inland and cooler at the shoreline.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures increase as the week goes on with highs in the upper 70s on Friday.

Saturday is our first chance for rain with a few showers possible, but not likely. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

The stretch of temperatures in the 70s continue with highs in the low to middle 70s on Sunday and highs in the middle 70s on Memorial Day.

