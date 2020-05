A seasonable, mostly sunny day is on tap for today as temperatures continue to increase as the week goes on.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s. Gusty northeast winds will be noticeable.

As the week goes on, temperatures will continue to get warmer.

Highs are expected in the upper 60s tomorrow and low 70s on Thursday.

By Friday, highs are expected in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next chance for rain is Saturday where showers are possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

