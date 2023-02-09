Temperatures in 40s Thursday; Record Warmth Expected Friday

Sunshine will give way to cloudy skies on Thursday and temperatures will creep up into the 40s. On Friday, record warmth is expected and it will feel like Spring.

Scattered light rain showers will develop Thursday, mixing with a bit of sleet in some towns, but it will be no big deal.

On Friday, we will have sunny skies and it will be pretty warm. Record warmth is expected with a high of 55 to 60.

We have fair skies and cooler weather for the weekend and some extra clouds on Sunday.

