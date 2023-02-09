connecticut weather

Temperatures in 40s Thursday; Record Warmth Expected Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sunshine will give way to cloudy skies on Thursday and temperatures will creep up into the 40s. On Friday, record warmth is expected and it will feel like Spring.

Scattered light rain showers will develop Thursday, mixing with a bit of sleet in some towns, but it will be no big deal.

On Friday, we will have sunny skies and it will be pretty warm. Record warmth is expected with a high of 55 to 60.

We have fair skies and cooler weather for the weekend and some extra clouds on Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us