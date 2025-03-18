StormTracker

Temperatures in 50s, 60s on Tuesday

We will have lots of mild sunshine on Tuesday and high temperatures in the upper 50s to 60.

Then Tuesday night will be fair with temperatures in the 30s.

It will be sunny on Wednesday for the last full day of winter and highs will be near 65 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and temperatures will be in the lower 50s, then rain and wet snow move in from Thursday night into Friday.

The weekend looks good!

