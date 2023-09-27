connecticut weather

Temperatures in 60s and 70s Wednesday; wildfire smoke will filter sunshine

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Wednesday, but filtered sun from wildfire smoke will be coming down from Maine and Massachusetts.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the high 60s to 70s.

Thursday will be fair with some extra clouds by afternoon, then showers and periods of rain move in Friday and Friday night.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be some leftover clouds, and maybe some showers, early Saturday before clearing out.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend.

Then warmer temperatures arrive from Monday to Wednesday.

Weather

connecticut weather 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Sept. 27

connecticut weather 13 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for Sept. 26

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us