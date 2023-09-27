Temperatures in 60s and 70s Wednesday; wildfire smoke will filter sunshine

We will have plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Wednesday, but filtered sun from wildfire smoke will be coming down from Maine and Massachusetts.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the high 60s to 70s.

Thursday will be fair with some extra clouds by afternoon, then showers and periods of rain move in Friday and Friday night.

There will be some leftover clouds, and maybe some showers, early Saturday before clearing out.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend.

Then warmer temperatures arrive from Monday to Wednesday.