StormTracker

Temperatures in 60s to near 70 on Friday; into 80s on Saturday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a chilly start, Friday will be mild with high temperatures getting into the 60s to near 70 and Saturday will be even warmer.

NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Saturday will be partly sunny and temperatures are expected to get between 80 and 85 inland for the first time since November. They will be cooler at the shore.

A cold front from Saturday night into Sunday morning brings a threat of rain showers.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Easter Sunday looks like a breezy day with fair skies and high temperature in the middle 60s.

We will have fair skies to start next week.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us