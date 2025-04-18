Temperatures in 60s to near 70 on Friday; into 80s on Saturday

After a chilly start, Friday will be mild with high temperatures getting into the 60s to near 70 and Saturday will be even warmer.

NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut

Saturday will be partly sunny and temperatures are expected to get between 80 and 85 inland for the first time since November. They will be cooler at the shore.

A cold front from Saturday night into Sunday morning brings a threat of rain showers.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Easter Sunday looks like a breezy day with fair skies and high temperature in the middle 60s.

We will have fair skies to start next week.