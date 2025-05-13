StormTracker

Temperatures in 70s inland, 60s at shoreline

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s inland and in the 60s at the shoreline.

The sun will fade behind high and mid-level clouds and a few rain showers are possible late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

We will have lots of clouds on Wednesday a few showers are possible from time to time.

A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Saturday, but they will be isolated, mainly in the afternoon.

StormTracker
