Temperatures in 70s to low-80s Friday; red flag warning in effect

A red flag warning is in effect for the danger of wildfire spread on Friday.

NBC Connecticut

We have low humidity, gusty winds and warm temperatures in the 70s to low-80s are expected.

There is a small chance of a sprinkle on Friday morning.

After warm temperatures, the weekend will be chilly.

High temperatures will get only as high as the upper 50s on Saturday and we will also have a cool breeze.

Sunday will get off to a frosty start and the afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will turn milder by Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures in the 70s are expected.