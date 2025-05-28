Temperatures in mid-70s Wednesday; chance for rain after dinnertime

Clouds will continue to thicken up on Wednesday and we will have mostly cloudy conditions by the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s in inland Connecticut while temperatures along the shore will reach the upper 60s.

The chance for rain arrives after dinnertime with showers lasting through Thursday morning.

Another wave of rain arrives by Saturday then we start to warm up next week.

Highs look to return to the upper 70s to mid-80s.