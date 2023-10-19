connecticut weather

Temperatures in upper 60s Thursday before rain on Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There is some fog Thursday morning, but we will have lots of sun, mixed with clouds, and temperatures in the upper 60s today.

Clouds will increase tonight and there will be periods of rain and thunder Friday and Friday night.

The forecast for Saturday is showery rain.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And Sunday will be brighter and windy.

Then temperatures will be chilly on Monday and Tuesday.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us