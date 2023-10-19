Temperatures in upper 60s Thursday before rain on Friday

There is some fog Thursday morning, but we will have lots of sun, mixed with clouds, and temperatures in the upper 60s today.

Clouds will increase tonight and there will be periods of rain and thunder Friday and Friday night.

The forecast for Saturday is showery rain.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And Sunday will be brighter and windy.

Then temperatures will be chilly on Monday and Tuesday.