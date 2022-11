After the morning fog, Friday will become sunny and the temperatures will be vey mild.

High temperatures will get into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will have fog to fair skies over the weekend and near-record highs in the mid-70s.

Gusty winds, up to 25 to 30 miles per hour, will push the temperatures up.

It will be fair and warm Monday and cooler for Election Day on Tuesday.