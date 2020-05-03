Temperatures Nearing 80 Degrees for Parts of the State

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting some of the warmest weather we have seen since last October. High temperatures today will get close to 80 degrees away from the beaches. The last time we reached 80 degrees or higher was October 2, 2019.

Closer to the coast, a sea breeze will develop at times, keeping temperatures cooler into the 60s and low 70s.

For the week ahead, get ready for a big temperature change. High temperatures will fall into the low 60s for Monday and Tuesday. It gets even colder toward next weekend as an impressive shot of cool air drops south from Canada.

High temperatures by next weekend will likely be some 20 degrees below average with highs around 50.

For more forecast details, click here.