Temperatures range 30 degrees across the state today

A backdoor cold front is set to move across Connecticut today from northeast to southwest.

Temperatures should be able to warm well into the 70s in Fairfield County, but the Northeast Hills will only top out in the lower 50s.

We'll cool through the afternoon from northeast to southwest, but we'll all be in the 40s this evening as rain chances return.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s and lower 40s overnight with scattered rain showers and the chance for fog to develop into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cooler and cloudier for all of the state with highs near 50 degrees.

Monday should warm back into the 60s with more rain chances to end March.