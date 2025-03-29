StormTracker

Temperatures range 30 degrees across the state today

By Alexis Clemons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A backdoor cold front is set to move across Connecticut today from northeast to southwest.

Temperatures should be able to warm well into the 70s in Fairfield County, but the Northeast Hills will only top out in the lower 50s.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

We'll cool through the afternoon from northeast to southwest, but we'll all be in the 40s this evening as rain chances return.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s and lower 40s overnight with scattered rain showers and the chance for fog to develop into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cooler and cloudier for all of the state with highs near 50 degrees.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Morning forecast for March 29

StormTracker 11 hours ago

Overnight forecast for March 29

Monday should warm back into the 60s with more rain chances to end March.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us