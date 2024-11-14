Temperatures to get into 40, 50s after cold start

We have a cold start on Thursday with temperatures ranging from the teens to low-30s across Connecticut.

As we continue through the day, temperatures will rise to seasonal highs in the upper 40s to low-50s.

We also have a sunny start with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Winds are expected to remain on the lighter side today, only to increase with gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour on Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will be warmer with highs returning to the low and mid-60s, about 10 and 15 degrees above average.

There will be a few showers on Monday but we are not expecting widespread rainfall until next Friday.