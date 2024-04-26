StormTracker

Temperatures to get into 60s for Friday

Temperatures will get into the low- to mid-60s across the state on Friday and we will have sunny skies too.

Over the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm and get into the mid-60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.

Saturday looks mostly sunny with clouds developing on Saturday night into Sunday and the possibility of scattered showers.

