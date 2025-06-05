Temperatures to get into 90s Thursday

We will have plenty of sun, somewhat hot temperatures, some humidity and a slight chance of a rouge thunderstorm on Thursday.

The high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for many away from the shore and the feels-like temps will be near 95.

We will also have a little smoke, but it will not be like it was on Wednesday.

Friday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s.

And the chances for thunderstorm go up. A strong storm or two is likely.

Saturday will feature lots of clouds and scattered showers, but we will not have all-day rain, and Sunday looks nice.