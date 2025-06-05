StormTracker

Temperatures to get into 90s Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We will have plenty of sun, somewhat hot temperatures, some humidity and a slight chance of a rouge thunderstorm on Thursday.

The high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for many away from the shore and the feels-like temps will be near 95.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

We will also have a little smoke, but it will not be like it was on Wednesday.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Friday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s.

And the chances for thunderstorm go up. A strong storm or two is likely.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for June 5

StormTracker 8 hours ago

Overnight forecast for June 5

Saturday will feature lots of clouds and scattered showers, but we will not have all-day rain, and Sunday looks nice.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us