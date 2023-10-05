Temperatures to get near 80 after a foggy morning

There is a lot of dense fog on Thursday morning and the day will turn nice and sunny with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy, we will have a few rain showers and high temperatures will be in the 70s.

There is a chance of rain on Saturday and conditions will clear and it will be windy Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday and those cooler temperatures will stick around.