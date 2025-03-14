StormTracker

Temperatures to reach 50s to 60s Friday

Friday is starting out cloudy, but it will become sunny and quite nice with temperatures in the 50s to low-60s.

The clouds will increase on Friday night and low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy, with some sun, and high temperatures will be near 60.

And Sunday will be gray and turn windy with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s.

There is a rising chance of rain by Sunday evening and the rain will be heavy at times.

Some thunder and isolated flooding are possible from Sunday night into Monday.

