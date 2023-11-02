Temperatures to rise from 20s to near 50 Thursday

Temperatures will get close to 50 degrees on Thursday after a very cold start.

The day started with low temperatures between 23 and 30 degrees.

We will have sunshine today and high temperatures near 50.

While the day started cold, the weather is fair, and it will remain that way for days with moderating temperatures.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While it will not be as warm as it was last weekend when temperatures got into the mid-80s, it will be near 60.

The next chance for showers is on Tuesday, which is Election Day.