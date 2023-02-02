connecticut weather

Temperatures Will Feel Below Zero Friday, Saturday

Thursday brings sun and fair weather clouds, a breeze and high temperatures near 40. Then, it will get brutally cold, with temperatures that will feel like they are below zero.

Along with passing clouds Thursday night, temperatures will slide down into the 20s and the teens by sunrise Friday.

We will have increasing winds with gusts to 40 miles per hour and falling temperatures.

The “feels-like” temperatures will fall all day into the -10 to -20 degrees by evening.

On Saturday morning, the feels-like temperatures will range from -15 at the shore to -30 or lower in the hills.

Winds will diminish Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will rebound from -5 Saturday morning to 25 degrees by evening.

The high temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday.

