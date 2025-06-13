Temps in mid-70s to low-80s Friday, rain Saturday morning

Friday brings a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures will be cooler than Thursday, with highs between 76 and 82 degrees.

The clouds will increase on Friday night and showers again arrive by Saturday morning, starting another weekend with rain.

We will have periods of rain on Saturday morning before the skies brighten in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Partial sun will grace us on Sunday for Father's Day and high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Fair weather and considerable cloudiness are on the way for Monday and Tuesday and highs will in the 70s.