Temps in the 40s Today, Rain and Snow Possible Tonight

We're continuing the workweek with highs in the 40s and rain and snow are possible in parts of the state tonight.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Another round of rain and snow will move in to parts of the state tonight. A coating to 1" is expected in many towns, mainly in northern Connecticut.

Tomorrow will be sunny, windy and colder. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Friday looks mostly sunny with highs near 35.

This weekend looks milder with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and low to mid 50s on Sunday.

