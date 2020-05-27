Temps Stay in the 80s Today, Chances for Rain in the Days Ahead

We have another day filled with bright sun and temperatures in the 80s on tap for today and there are a few chances for rain in the coming days.

The morning will begin with low clouds and fog.

The sun will shine bright and temperatures will move into the 80s. It will be near 70 at the shoreline.

Tomorrow will be cloudier and will have our first chance for rain. A few scattered showers are possible. Highs will be in the 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a few showers and thundershowers. Highs will be in the low 80s inland and mid 70s along the shore.

Our chances for rain continue on Saturday where showers are possible.

Highs will be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

