The Heat Is On! Hot Weather Continues for Fifth Day of Heat Wave

The hot weather is continuing today as we enter our fifth day of a heat wave.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies today.

The humidity will decrease, which will make today's hot temperatures a little more bearable.

With temperatures forecasted to be over 90 degrees today, we will likely continue the heatwave for a fifth day.

The heat will continue tomorrow with temperatures in the low 90s. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

