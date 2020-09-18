The Last Weekend of Summer Will Feel Like Fall!

A cold front that moved through overnight ushered in much cooler air! High temperatures will stay in the mid to low 60s this afternoon and with breezy wind coming in from north between 10-20 mph it will feel quite brisk.

While this weekend is the last official weekend of summer, with fall beginning on Tuesday with the Autumnal Equinox, it won't feel like it! High temperatures Saturday and Sunday stay in the low 60s with overnight low temperatures in the 30s and 40s! A few hill towns may wake up to some patchy frost Sunday and Monday.

Ironically after fall begins Tuesday, we see temperatures warm back up!