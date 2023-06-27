Thousands without power after storms move through

Thousands of people are without power after storms moved through overnight.

As of now, there are over 3,100 Eversource customers without power.

Most of the towns impacted include Voluntown, Deep River, North Stonington, Clinton, Scotland, Killingworth and Groton.

Tuesday will have highs in the 70s with lots of humidity. Scattered thunderstorms are possible later in the day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There are more chances for scattered storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Most of the time, it will be quiet.

Better weather arrives for Thursday through the first half of the weekend.