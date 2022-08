There is a threat of severe weather for Connecticut this afternoon and early this evening.

After around 1 p.m., be prepared for the possibility of heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and lightning.

A tornado is even possible for this afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

**Developing** Severe weather threat for this afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, lightning, even a possible tornado are all on the table for this afternoon. Anytime after 1pm you have to be weather aware! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/96jG4MGDji — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) August 26, 2022

See our weather blog here.