Thunderstorms and showers possible in parts of Conn. this afternoon

Rain is in the forecast for parts of the state on Tuesday and smoke in the air will create hazy skies.

The day starts partly sunny with smoke in the air.

There's a Poor Air Quality Alert in effect for the entire state as smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves in.

People can expect hazy skies, reduced visibility and a burning wood odor as smoke spreads over the region, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. It won't impact the entire state and may be scattered. Highs will be in the 70s.

Wednesday looks fair with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 73.

Showers are possible on Thursday and Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

