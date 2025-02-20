StormTracker

Thursday will be cold and there's a chance of snow showers

It will be cold, but temperatures will be around 40 degrees this weekend.

Thursday will be cloudy and there is a chance of a few snow showers this afternoon and evening. 

The temperatures are starting out quite cold - in the single digits for many and in the teens for others. 

The high temperatures will be around 30 degrees and it will clear on Thursday night.

Friday will be sunny, with temperatures around 32 degrees, and we will have gusty winds.

The weekend will be dry and we will see milder temperatures, near or cracking 40 degrees!! 

It will be even milder next week.

