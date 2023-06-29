Thursday will be sunny and warm, with high temperatures near 83 degrees inland and 81 at the shoreline, and the humidity will be a little bit lower.

The clouds will be puffy and some smoke will be coming in from the west.

The wildfire smoke is trying to spread east and no advisories or warnings here as of Thursday morning.

The weather will be fair Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then storms are more likely on Sunday and scattered evening storms are likely on Monday and Tuesday.