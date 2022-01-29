TIMING THE SNOW: When the Snow May Stop Falling Where You Live

A nor'easter is moving through Connecticut on Saturday and parts of the state are already seeing over a foot of snow. Some areas of eastern Connecticut could see as much as 18 inches of snow.

NBC Connecticut

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here's when you can expect the snow to stop falling where you live.

The snow will continue to be heavy at times through the early afternoon.

It will begin to become less intense in western Connecticut toward late afternoon.

The snow will taper off west to east late afternoon into the evening.

The wind will continue to gust 40 to 50+ mph in many locations. Considerable blowing and drifting of snow will continue into the night.

By late Saturday night, the snow appears to be mostly out of the state.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.