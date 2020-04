After starting the week with temperatures 20 degrees below normal, today will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

The skies will clear and it will be partly sunny today. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow, clouds will increase and highs will be in the 50s.

Rain chances return later in the week with showers on Thursday and heavy rain and thunder possible on Friday.

