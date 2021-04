A taste of summer is here today!

It will be warm with highs between 75 and 80 away from the water. It will be 60 to 65 near the Sound.

There will be some isolated storms later today with a slightly better chance tonight.

More rain is possible tomorrow with our best chance for showers and storms during the day and tomorrow night. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

There are some more showers on Friday with a chance for isolated storms at night. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

